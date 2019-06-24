TNPSC VAO recruitment 2019: Know selection process

TNPSC VAO recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has advertised for 397 posts for village administrative officer under the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in before July 14, 2019.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written exam scheduled to be conducted on September 1. The exam will be for the three-hours duration, beginning from 10 am to 1 pm.

Those who qualify the exam will have to upload their documents for verification. Those whose certificates are qualified will be selected cor counselling and seat allotment after which the final selection list will be released.

TNPSC VO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be divided into three parts – general studies, aptitude and mental ability, and general language. In general language category, candidates will be able to select either Tamil of English.

There will be 75 questions from general studies, 25 from aptitude and mental ability and 100 from the language section. All the questions will consist of 300 marks.

Candidates will have to score 90 marks out fo 300 to be eligible for the next round.

TNPSC VO recruitment 2019: Special requirement

Those selected for the job of a VO will be posted in a village and should continue

to reside in the said Village as long as s/he is in-charge of that village. General eligibility criteria including, minimum education of SSLC or equivalent are also applicable.

TNPSC VO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

