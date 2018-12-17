Toggle Menu
TNPSC results: Combined civil services-II exam 2018 results declared at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC declared the result for prelims written exam for the recruitment of several posts including civil services II. The result has been declared on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates shortlisted will have to appear for the main written exam.

TNPSC results: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released result for the recruitment exam for the posts included in combined civil services examination- II. The TNPSC exam was conducted on November 11, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the same can check the result at tnpsc.gov.in.

The main written exam for the appointment by direct recruitment will be held on February 23, 2019. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary round will now appear for the main exam. These aspirants will have to pay examination fee worth Rs 150. Qualifying candidates will have to send scanned copies of documents from December 24, 2018 to January 10, 2019 in nearest the e-seva centre. The list of designated centres is not yet available and is expected to be uploaded soon on the official website.

TNPSC Tamil Nadu Civil services exam result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click ‘latest result’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘17.12.2018’ under the written exam category next to – post included in combined civil services exam-II (group II services)

No separate communication will be sent regarding the selection of candidates for the Main written exam. Candidates will have to check the list released on the official website.

