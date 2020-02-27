TNPSC releases answer key for veterinary assistant surgeon exam

TNPSC veterinary assistant surgeon exam 2020: The last date to raise objections is March 4, 2020 till 5:45 pm. Representational Image/ file TNPSC veterinary assistant surgeon exam 2020: The last date to raise objections is March 4, 2020 till 5:45 pm. Representational Image/ file

TNPSC veterinary assistant surgeon exam 2020: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer key for the veterinary assistant surgeon recruitment examination. The candidates can download the answer key through the websites- tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on February 23 at various centres. The candidates can challenge the answer key if any through the official website. The last date to raise objections is March 4, 2020 till 5:45 pm.

TNPSC veterinary assistant surgeon exam answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out.

A total of 1,141 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of the total, 636 vacancies are to be filled by temporarily working veterinary assistant surgeon.

TNPSC veterinary assistant surgeon recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have an undergraduate degree or equivalent level of education.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 years, however, there is no age limit for reserved category candidates.

The candidates selected for the posts will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 55,500-Rs 1,75,700.

