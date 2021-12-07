TNPSC recruitment calendar 2022 released; check exams schedule here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment exam calendar 2022. As per the calendar, the combined civil services exam II will be held in February. The candidates can check the entire exam calendar on the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

The exam calendar only mentions the tentative months in which the recruitment exam notifications will be released. The exam dates and month have not been notified in the calendar.

Combined Engineering Services exam and the combined civil services exam IV notifications will be released in March. Whereas the notification for civil judge in Tamil Nadu state judicial service exam will be rolled out in May.

“Please visit Commission’s website as frequently as possible for updates regarding notifications. Scheme of examination and syllabus will be made available in the Commission’s Website http://www.tnpsc.gov.in shortly,” the official notice reads.