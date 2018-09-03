TNPSC recruitment: Apply for Statistical Inspector post, salary upto Rs 1,16,600 per month.

TNPSC recruitment: The last date for submission of application is September 26. The last date for submission of application is September 26.

TNPSC recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the post of Statistical Inspector through direct recruitment in Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Subordinate Service. The last date for submission of application is September 26. The examination fee can be submitted till September 28. The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview. The former will be conducted on November 24.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 13

Designation

Statistical Inspector

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should possess a degree of any university or institution recognised by the UGC, with statistics or mathematics as the main subjects. He/ she should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 36,900 to Rs 1,16,600 per month.

Selection Procedure

Examination centre: Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Salem

How to apply

Those willing to apply may do so at the official websites — tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in

