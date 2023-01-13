scorecardresearch
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 854 posts, check registration process here

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Check posts, application date, fees and the exam date. Know how to apply here.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023, registration begins for tamil nadu road inspector, registration begins for tnpsc recruitment, registration begins for tamil nadu agricultural officer, registration begins for tamil nadu assistant director of agriculture, registration begins for tamil nadu horticultural officer, www.tnpsc.gov.inIn total there are 854 vacancies available in all the four posts. (Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representing image)

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) included in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service, Horticultural Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service and Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In total, there are 854 vacancies available in all four posts. Eligible and interested candidates can register on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Choose the apply online tab given on home page and choose the post you want to apply for

Step 3: Login by giving in your credentials like login id and password

Step 4: Fill in the important documents and pay the examination fees

Step 5: Download the application form and the payment receipt for future references

Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department:

The last date to submit the online application form for the post of Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is February 11 while the application correction window will begin between February 16 and February 18. The examination for this particular post is scheduled to be held on May 7 in two sessions: Paper-I from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Paper– II from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates have to pay Rs 150 as one time registration fee. The applicants who have previously registered in the One Time Online Registration system and are still within the first five years of their validity are exempted. Rs 100 examination fee has to be paid at the time of submitting the online form, candidates belonging to SC, ST category, candidates with benchmark disability and destitute widow are fully exempted from examination fee.

Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) and Horticultural Officer

For the above posts, candidates can submit the application form till February 10 and the application correction window period is between February 15 and February 17. Paper– II for all three posts will be conducted on May 20 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm while Paper– I is scheduled for different dates. For full official notice, the candidates can refer to http://www.tnpsc.gov.in

