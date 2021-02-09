TNPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 991 posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

TNPSC recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the assistant agricultural officer, assistant horticultural officer, agricultural officer (extension), assistant director of horticulture, and horticultural officer. Interested can apply at tnpsc.gov.in, the last date to apply is March 4. The exam for assistant agricultural officer and assistant horticulture officer will be held on April 17 and the exam for the remaining post will be held on April 18.

A total of 991 jobs will be filled through this recruitment drive. To be selected for the job candidates will have to pass two successive stages, a written examination and an oral test (interview). The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total – 991

Assistant director of horticulture – 28

Horticultural officer – 169

Agricultural officer (extension) – 365

Assistant agricultural officer – 122

Assistant horticultural officer – 307

TNPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in

Step 2: Click ‘one-time registration’

Step 3: Pay a one-time registration fee

Step 4: Upload scanned documents

Step 5: Create user ID and password

Step 6: Fill form, submit

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18-year-old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, OBC etc there is no upper age limit

Education: For the post of assistant horticultural officer, applications should have at least a two-year diploma course. For the agricultural officer post, applicants should have a bachelor’s degree. For assistant director posts a master’s degree is a must.

TNPSC recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of assistant director of horticulture, applicants will get a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500. Horticultural officers will get a salary in the range of Rs 37,700 – Rs 1,19,500. Agricultural officers will get a salary between Rs 37,700 –

Rs 1,19,500. Assistant agricultural officers and assistant horticultural officers will get salaries in the range of Rs 20,600 – Rs 65,500.