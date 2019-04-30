TNPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for research assistant posts, monthly salary up to Rs 1.17 lakh

TNPSC recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the post of research assistant in the Institute of Veterinary prevention medicine, Ranipet. The job will be under TN animal husbandry services. The application process has begun today and will conclude on May 29, 2019 (Wednesday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

A total of 26 posts are vacant. Candidates will be selected based on the written exam to be conducted on June 30, 2019 (Sunday). The exam will be divided into two parts. Paper – I will be a PG standard exam based on subject knowledge and paper II will be graduation level exam conducted to the test general aptitude of the candidate. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

TNPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: For reserved category candidates there is no age limit while for the unreserved category the same is capped at 30 years.

Education: Applicant should have MVSc in either, Micro-biology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Microbiology and Animal Biotechnology. Candidate also needs to have passed Tamil as one of the language paper in the HSC exam.

TNPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the ‘one-time registration’

Step 5: Register for the post you wish to apply for

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

TNPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150

TNPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be recruited at a salary band of Rs Rs 55,500- Rs1,75,700

