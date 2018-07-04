TNPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 158 Forest Apprentice vacancies, pay scale details

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The selection will be made through a written examination. The selection will be made through a written examination.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the post of ‘Forest Apprentice’ through direct recruitment under Tamil Nadu forest subordinate service. A registration fee of Rs 150 has to be paid. The last date for submission of application is August 1. Examination fee payment through bank (SBI or Indian Bank) can be made till August 3. The selection will be made through a written examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 30.

Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website — tnpsc.gov.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 158

Designation

Forest Apprentice (Regular): 148

Forest Apprentice (Shortfall vacancies for SC candidates: 10

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in forestry or its equivalent degree of any institution or university recognised by UGC

Or

Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent degree in any one of the following subjects from any

institution or university recognised by UGC —Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications/Computer Science, Engineering (All Engineering

subjects including Agricultural Engineering), Environmental Science, Geology, Horticulture, Marine Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Wildlife biology, Zoology)

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 37,700 to Rs 1,19,500.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test, physical test consisting (walk over 25 Kms and 16 Kms to be completed in four hours) and a written examination.

Exam centres

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem,Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

