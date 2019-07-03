TNPSC Mains admit card released: How to download

Toggle Menu
TNPSC group I admit card 2019: The hall ticket can be downloaded from tnpsc.gov.in. the recruitment exam will be conducted on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. Selected candidates will have salary up to Rs 1,77,500,

TNPSC group I services Main admit card 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card or the hall ticket for the written exam to be conducted to recruit at the post of group I services. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The combined civil services exam (CCS) will be held on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. The exam is held for direct recruitment to 139 vacancies, applications of which were released in December last year. Only those who have qualified the preliminary exam held earlier are eligible to appear for the Main or descriptive exam.

Read| TNPSC VAO recruitment 2019: Know selection process

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card for mains written exam..’ under ‘what’s new’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using application id and date of birth
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Read| TNPSC group I CCS recruitment notification

Those who clear the exam will be recruited. Selected candidates will be recruited at pay level 22 Rs 56,100-1,77,500, according to the official release.

