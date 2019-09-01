TNPSC group IV unofficial answer key released, how to check

TNPSC group IV unofficial answer key 2019: The unofficial answer key for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group IV recruitment examinations have been released. The candidates can check the answer key through various private websites.
Meanwhile, the commission will release the official answer key soon. The candidates can check the answer key through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The recruitment examination was conducted for the 6,491 vacant posts. The questions were asked from General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability, English and Tamil.
TNPSC group IV answer key 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the unofficial websites
Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link
Step 3: Answer key will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The commission will release a tentative list of selected candidates based on the final answer keys.