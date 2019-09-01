TNPSC group IV official answer key 2019: Release date and Time

TNPSC group IV answer key 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will release the answer key for the group IV recruitment examinations soon. Once released, the candidates can check the answer key through the website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted for the 6,491 vacant posts. The questions were asked from General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability, English and Tamil.

Meanwhile, the unofficial answer key is available at various private websites.

TNPSC group IV answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The commission will release a tentative list of selected candidates based on the final answer keys.

