TNPSC group IV exam tomorrow: Important instructions to follow

TNPSC Group IV exam: The Tamil Nadu Combined Services Exam group IV will be conducted tomorrow – September 1 from 10 am to 1 pm. Thousands have applied for the state government service examination. Here is a list of instructions that can not only make the conduct of the exam easy for you but also help you have an edge over others.

Types of question papers: There will be two types of question paper set for the exam. Both the exams will have general studies, aptitude and mental ability. The only difference will be of language section which in type 1 will be English and type II will be Tamil.

Banned items: No electronic material including phones or any communication device are allowed in the exam. Candidates should avoid wearing metallic objects or accessories too much. As per the official notification, behavioural conduct inside the examination hall is also under supervision and candidates found misbehaving or cheating will have to face strict actions.

Reporting time: Candidates will have to enter 30 minutes before the examination begins. Based on rules, the gates will be closed 10 minutes ahead of time. Candidates should report ahead in time for security and checking procedures.

Helplines: In case a candidate faces a problem, they need to connect directly with the authorities. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Office Toll-Free No.1800 425 1002 on all working days from 10 am to 5.45 pm or through e-mail id, contacttnpsc@gmail.com

