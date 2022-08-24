TNPSC Group 5 recruitment: Applications invited for 161 posts

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 5a recruitment for 161 posts of assistant section officer and assistant posts. It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one time online registration system at tnpsc.gov.in

The last date for submission of application is September 21. The application correction window will remain available between September 26 to 28 till 11:59 pm. Examination fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only), is payable by online mode.

The written exam for the recruitment will be held on December 18, 2022. Paper 1 for general Tamil will be held from 9:3 am to 12:30 pm and the general English exam will be be held between 2 pm to 5 pm. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and subject to the rule of reservation of appointments a tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the certificates already uploaded, the eligible candidates will be summoned for original certificate verification followed by counselling for selection