TNPSC Group 4 admit card released: Check how to download

TNPSC Group 4 admit card released: Admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Selection Commission (TNPSC) have been released on the official website – tnpsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 24, 2022, and registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website.

This time, the organisation is aiming to fill 7382 posts with this recruitment drive. Candidates can also check previous year questions, syllabus, books to download, instructions and other important details from the home page of the official website.

TNPSC Group 4 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link available for downloading the hall ticket of TNPSC group 4 exam.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Key in your user ID and password, along with the given captcha to log in to your registered account.

Step 5: Once logged in, the candidate dashboard will showcase the link for exams a candidate has applied for, and should have the link for downloading group 4 hall ticket.

Step 6: Key in your application number and download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card/ hall ticket to carry with them to the exam entre, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing the admit card. It is also advised that candidates cross check all the details mentioned in the admit card to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors.