Sunday, July 24, 2022

TNPSC Group 4 Exam: Check exam day guidelines, how to download hall tickets

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website -- tnpsc.gov.in. Aspirants should carry a face mask and practice social distancing wherever needed and possible.

Updated: July 24, 2022 9:50:44 am
TNPSC Group 4 Exam

TNPSC Group 4 Exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is scheduled to begin today and authorities had released the hall tickets a few days back. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to take place today. This exam is being conducted to fill 7382 vacant posts this year for the Tamil Nadu government offices.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of TNPSC — tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember that they will not permitted to enter the exam centre if they fail to show their hall tickets at the entrance checking point. They should also ensure that there are no spelling errors or factual mistakes in their admit cards. Additionally, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, wearing a face mask during the exam is advised, and candidates are also motivated to follow social distancing wherever required and needed.

Aldo, an applicant must satisfy the appointing authority regarding his physical fitness for the post for which production of physical fitness certificate is prescribed in the Special Rules / Notification.

