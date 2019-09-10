TNPSC group 4 answer key released: How to download, raise objections

TNPSC Group 4 answer key: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the recruitment exam held to hire group 4 services including combined civil services examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on September 1. The last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key is September 17. In case of any issue, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s office toll-free number 1800 425 1002 on all working days from 10 am to 5.45 pm or through e-mail id, contacttnpsc@gmail.com.

TNPSC group 4 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘TNPSC group 4 answer key’

Step 3: Click on the subject

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, answer key will appear

In case a candidate wishes to raise an objection against the preliminary answer key they can do so by selecting the link ‘click here to challenge’ link after step 2 written above. Candidates will have to attach their objections with supporting documents as well as pay the objection fee. All the documents related to an objection should be converted into a PDF of less than 3 MB. Candidates need to print an acknowledge slip so generated for future reference.

