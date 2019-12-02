TNPSC Group 2 Services results 2019: Written and oral exam marks declared

The written exam was conducted on February 23, 2019 and the oral test was conducted from November 6 to 30, 2019. (Representational Image) The written exam was conducted on February 23, 2019 and the oral test was conducted from November 6 to 30, 2019. (Representational Image)

TNPSC Group 2 Services results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the TNPSC Group 2 Services result and has revealed the written and oral exam marks. Candidates who have appeared the examination can check their results from the official website-http://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The results of the TNPSC Group 2 services recruitment exam have been declared in the form of a PDF where the total marks along with written and oral exam marks have been specified for every candidate. The written exam was conducted on February 23, 2019 and the oral test was conducted from November 6 to 30, 2019.

TNPSC Group 2 Services results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results’

Step 3: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Combined Civil Services Group II results’

Step 4: A PDF containing the marks of the candidates will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your marks and download the results for future reference.

The TNPSC has declared the results of the main exam on October 25, 2019 and the selected candidates were scheduled to appear for the interview that was conducted from November 6 to 30, 2019. The TNPSC will not send individual communication regarding the date and time of the oral test to the candidates by post, hence candidates will have to check their result online only.

