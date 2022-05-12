TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released: Check how to download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2022 for prelims exam. Registered candidates can now visit the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in — to download their hall tickets.

This year, the TNPSC Group 2 exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21 and the result is expected to be released on June 5, 2022.

TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the requested details such as application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: You will be able to see your TNPSC group 2 hall ticket.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember to carry their hall tickets to the exam centre as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam room without their hall ticket. It is also advised that candidates check their personal details and all other information mentioned in the hall ticket to ensure there is no factual or spelling error.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is a department of the government of Tamil Nadu that is responsible for governing the recruitment of personnel into the state’s public service.