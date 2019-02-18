TNPSC Group 2 admit card of main exam 2018 released, check how to download

TNPSC CCSE group II admit card: The Tamil Nandu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit cards for the main written exam for to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group-II Services). Candidates can download the same from the official website, tnspc.gov.in

The exam will be conducted on February 23, 2019 (Saturday). The exam will be descriptive and likely to be offline. Candidates can check time and venue details on their admit cards. Alternatively, candidates can access admit card from tnpsconline.gov.in.

TNPSC Combined civil services exam group II admit card: How to download

Step 1:Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘hall ticket download’ under ‘online services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page (Click on allow pop-up, in case disabled)

Step 4: Scroll down to find ‘combined civil services exam group II interview’ click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 5: Log-in using application number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to take a print out of the admit card. No applicant will be allowed inside the exam without a valid admit card.

