TNPSC Group 2, 2A Result 2022 declared: How to check

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 declared: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) today released the result for group 2 and 2A posts prelims exam 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result at the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the main written Examination have to pay Rs 200 as exam fee and have to upload the list of documents mentioned during the application process in the application form. The documents have to be uploaded between November 17 and December 16 till 5:45 pm.

TNPSC Group 2, 2A Result 2022: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter log-in credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

The exam was conducted on May 21. The result was expected to be announced by June end but was delayed due to HC hearing on reservation case. The result has now been announced at the official website