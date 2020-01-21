TNPSC Group 1 services 2020 notification out: How to apply for 69 posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

TNPSC group I services: Apply at tnpsc.gov.in. (Representational image) TNPSC group I services: Apply at tnpsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: The Tamil Nadu Public Service (TNPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Combined Civil Services -I examination, commonly known as the group I services at its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The registration process has begun and will continue till February 19, 2020.

Candidates can pay the fee till February 21, 2020. A total of 69 posts are advertised through this vacancy. To be selected for these posts, the candidates will have to clear the preliminary test followed by main. The prelims will be held on April 5.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years old to be eligible for the posts. The upper age limit is capped at 32 years, for BL degree applicants it is 33 years.

Education: Applicants should have at least a graduate level degree.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘latest notification’ under ‘notifications’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ next to TNPSC group 1 2020

Step 4: Click on ‘one time registration’

Step 5: Click on ‘new user’ create log-in id

Step 6: Log-in to fill form

Step 7: Upload images and make payment

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Fee

A registration fee of Rs 150, a preliminary exam form of Rs 100 and the main exam fee of Rs 200 will be applicable.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be of 300 marks having 200 questions. The test will be of three hours. General studies session will have 175 questions at level of degree and aptitude and mental ability section will have 25 questions at the SSLC level. To pass the test, candidates need to score 120 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 90 marks.

TNPSC group 1 main will have three papers of 250 marks each and 100 marks of interview round. To pass the main exam, the candidates need to secure 340 marks. For the reserved category candidates, the same is 255 marks.

