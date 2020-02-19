TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Application process ending today

TNPSC group 1 recruitment 2020: Apply at tspsc.gov.in. (Representational image) TNPSC group 1 recruitment 2020: Apply at tspsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 1 services recruitment 2020 is today – February 19. Interested and eligible candidates need to register at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in today, however, they can continue paying fee till February 21.

The preliminary exam will be held on April 5, 2020. A total of 69 posts are advertised through this recruitment exam. Those who clear prelims will be called for Main followed by interview. To pass the test, candidates need to score 120 marks out of 300; for reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 90 marks. Dates of TNPSC group 1 services Main are yet to be announced.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘latest notification’ under ‘notifications’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ next to TNPSC group 1 2020

Step 4: Click on ‘one time registration’

Step 5: Click on ‘new user’ create log-in id

Step 6: Log-in to fill form

Step 7: Upload images and make payment

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 100. Those who clear prelims and are selected to appear in main will have to pay additional exam fee of Rs 200.

TNPSC group 1 services 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will get salary up to Rs 1,77,500.

