TNPSC group 1 service result declared: Check merit list, interview dates, salary

TNPSC group 1 service: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the group 1 services. The result is available at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC group I Mains exam was conducted on July 12 and 13. Those who have cleared the TNPSC exam will be called for an oral test or interview round.

The final leg of the recruitment or the TNPSC group 1 service interview will be conducted from December 23 to 31, 2019 at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003. Candidates need to bring their original certificates along with them to the interview round.

TNPSC group 1 service result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TNPSC group I result’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check roll number

Selected candidates will be recruited at pay level 22 Rs 56,100-1,77,500, according to the official release.

