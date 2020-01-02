TNPSC group 1 oral test result 2019 released, check counselling schedule

TNPSC group 1 final results 2019: The counselling process will be conducted on January 6, 2020 TNPSC group 1 final results 2019: The counselling process will be conducted on January 6, 2020

TNPSC group 1 final results 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the oral exam results for the Group 1 recruitment. The candidates can check the results through the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. The counselling process will be conducted on January 6, 2020. “The counselling for group 1 posts will be conducted on January 6,” the release mentioned.

Following the result in December, the interview round was conducted from December 23 to 31, 2019. The final list of shortlisted candidates has been released on the basis of interview.

The interview was conducted at the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003.

TNPSC group 1 service result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘TNPSC group I result’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Check roll number

The candidates who will be selected at various posts at TNPCS will be in the pay scale of Rs 56,100-1,77,500. The candidates will be in the pay scale as per the pay band 22.

