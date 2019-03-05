TNPSC Group 1 answer keys 2019 released, download at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 1 answer keys 2019: After conducting the preliminary examination on March 3, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for Combined Civil Services (CCS) group 1 examination at its official website — tnpsc.gov.in. The exam is held for direct recruitment to 139 vacancies, applications of which were released in December last year.

The candidates have to raise objections with respect to the Group 1 answer keys by March 11. TNPSC has mentioned that the objections have to be sent online and no offline queries will be entertained.

TNPSC Group 1 answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNPSC

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, TNPSC answer keys is flashing. Click on it

Step 3: Click on tentative answer keys for general studies link

Step 4: Download and check the answer keys

In case, the aspirants wish to raise objections, they have to fill an online form that is available on the official website. They have to fill their exam details. Once you have submitted the required details, the question and the tentative answer that the candidate has selected to challenge will be displayed on the screen.

They have to select the correct answer and to support it, they have to furnish the details of the right book.

The date of TNPSC combined civil service main exam is not announced yet. Selected candidates will be recruited at pay level 22 Rs 56,100-1,77,500, according to the official release.