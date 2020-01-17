TNPSC Group 1 2020 notification: Prelims on March 3, here’s how to prepare

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is all set to organise the Combined Civil Services Group 1 exam 2020. Interested candidates should know that the process of filling out the application form will be online. The aspirants from Tamil Nadu can gear up for TNPSC Group 1 2020 exam and focus all their energies on completing the exam syllabus on time and cover all aspects of preparation.

While applying, all the candidates who are looking forward to applying for the TNPSC Group 1 2020 exam should take care of following things.

Once the official notification is released, candidates should check the eligibility criteria and accordingly they should apply for the open posts. It is very evident that if a candidate fails to meet the prescribed eligibility standards, then her/his application form will either get rejected or he/she will be unable to get the position even after clearing all rounds later.

Age and educational qualifications are the prominent part of eligibility criteria, candidates should refer to the official notification to remain updated of other aspects of eligibility, if any.

It is mandatory for the candidates to get themselves registered through One Time Registration. OTR is required, if a candidate is applying for a job for the first time, through the TNPSC portal. Candidates should remember that once the registration process is over, they have to fill the application form for TNPSC Group 1 2020 exam separately.

After registration, candidates will get the user ID and password; by using that they can complete the procedure of filling the application form. So first complete the one time registration and then move on to apply online for TNPSC Group 1 2020.

No amount of time will seem enough to prepare for a competitive exam like civil services. Here are some important books and tips to make the preparation easy for the candidates.

— To start with, candidates should know their syllabus and their command over the given topics. Accordingly, they should create a time table and start studying.

— Practising through previous year question papers proves to be very helpful in exam preparation. This way, candidates will have an idea of important topics, as well as the efforts they have to put in, in order to be well-prepared for the exam.

— Candidates can refer to books like RS Agarwal for logical reasoning, Disha Publications for general knowledge, Lucent General Science and Kiran Publication General Awareness.

We suggest that candidates should not restrict their preparation to the books suggested here, they should also keep in mind that each competitor may find teaching tone of some books and authors more comfortable over others, and in this respect, one should do some research by self, and decide what is best for them.

