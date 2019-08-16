TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: Apply for 100 posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) invited applications for several posts in state general services including assistant director and child development project officer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on September 11.

A total of 102 vacancies are advertised by the TNPSC. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the written exam to be held on November 16 and 17.

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: Vacancy

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: There is no minimum age to apply for the job but the higher age limit is capped at 30 years. For reserved category candidates, there is no upper age limit.

Education: For the post of assistant director one should have a postgraduate degree in Home Science or psychology or sociology or child development or food nutrition or social work or rehabilitation science

For the post of child development project officer, one must have a degree in nutrition or home science. Candidates with a degree with a PG diploma in rural services by the Gandhigram University are also eligible.

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘latest notifications’ under ‘notifications’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ next to assistant director, project officer vacancy

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details, verify

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: Fee

A registration fee of Rs 150 and an application fee of Rs 200 will be applicable.

TNPSC general service recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of assistant director, candidates will get a salary between the range of Rs 56100 to Rs 177500. For the post of child development officer, one will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 36900 to Rs 1,16,600.

