TNPSC forest apprentice result declared: How to check at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC forest apprentice result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result for forest apprentice recruitment exam in the state forest subordinate service. Selected candidates will appear for the physical test. The TNPSC result has been created based on the written exam. The result is available for download at tnpsc.gov.in

The written exam was conducted by the TNPSC from October 9 to October 15, 2019. Candidates will get admit cards informing them about the individual date, time and venue of the physical test. After clearing the physical test, candidates will have to appear for certificate verification and interview round.

TNPSC forest apprentice result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘forest apprentice – test result’ under what’s new section

Step 3: A new page will open, check your registration number

According to the latest notification, the provisional list has been created by 1:15 ratio based on the marks obtained by candidates in the written exam and with reference to the rule of reservation of appointments.

