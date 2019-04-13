TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Apply for 49 jobs, salary up to Rs 1.19 lakh

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has advertised for the posts of drugs inspector in the Tamil Nadu Medical Service and junior analyst in the Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service at its official website tnpsc.gov.in.

A total of 49 vacancies are on offer. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is May 12, 2019. Candidates can, however, pay fee till May 14, 2019. To be eligible for the job candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2019.

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Selection process

The exam will be conducted on two shifts. For the post of drug-inspector, the exam will begin at 10 am and for the post of a junior analyst, it will be conducted at 2:30 pm. The duration of paper I will be three and paper II will be two hours. Selected candidates will then be called for interview after which a final merit list will be released

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 49

Drug inspector – 40

Junior Analyst – 9

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for these posts. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years but for candidates belonging to SC, ST, MBC, BC, BCM, destitute widows there is no upper age limit. Candidates should be maximum 58 years of age or younger as on selection date, as per official notification.

Education: For the post of drug inspector, the candidate must possess a degree in pharmacy or pharmaceutical science or medicine with specialization in clinical pharmacology or microbiology from a recognised university or institute.

For the post of a junior analyst, candidates need to have a degree in pharmacy or pharmaceutical chemistry or Chemistry along with experience in analysis of drugs for at least one year.

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ next to ‘drug inspector and junior analyst’ job

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’ and fill details

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150. Additionally, the examination fee of Rs 150 for the post of a junior analyst, Rs 200 for drug inspector post and Rs 200 for candidates who are applying for both posts will be applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD category will be allowed a full fee-waiver on their exam fee.

TNPSC drug inspector, junior analyst recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of drugs inspector will be pair a monthly salary between the scale of Rs Rs37,700 – Rs 1,19,500 while the same for the post of drug analyst is Rs 36,400 – Rs 1,15,700

