TNPSC departmental exam notification out, application process open

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) invites applications for admission to the departmental exam in December 2020. The online applications have begun at tnpsc.gov.in and will conclude on January 29, 11:59 pm. The exam will be held from February 14 to 21.

“Candidates are at liberty to apply for as many tests as the timetable allows. If a candidate applies for two or more tests which are held at one and the same time, he/she will be permitted to write only one of the tests which may be decided by him/her, even though all the opted tests appear in the memorandum of admission,” the official notice read.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ’employee corner’ next to ‘departmental exam’

Step 3: Click on apply online

Step 4: Register using credentials

Step 5: Verify, fill form

Step 6: Upload documents

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 30 along with an examination fee of Rs 200 for each test.

The candidates who apply for any of the Departmental Examinations should have completed the age of 16 years on the date of this Notification.

“The forenoon session will commence from 9.30 a.m. and the afternoon session will commence from 2.30 p.m. All the candidates shall be present inside the examination hall at 9.00 a.m. for the forenoon session and 2.00 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed after 9.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. for the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively,” the official notice read.