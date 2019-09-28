TNPSC combined engineering services result dates released

TNPSC combined engineering services result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service (TNPSC) will declare the result for the combined engineering services examination in October, the commission revealed in its recent notice. The result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior scientific officer in the forensic science department will also be declared in the same month.

The TNPSC combined engineering services exam was conducted in August for 481 posts. Those who clear the exam will be recruited at the post of assistant engineer in agricultural engineering and civil engineering under the water resources department, and electrical engineering, Fisheries, assistant director of industrial safety and health, and junior architect.

Those who clear both the paper I and paper II written exams held earlier will be called for an oral exam or interview round. On clearing all the exams, candidates will be shortlisted based on their merit.

Finally recruited candidates for the post of an assistant electrical inspector will get a salary at the level of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month. For assistant director, assistant engineer and junior architect positions, the salary will be in the band of Rs 37,700 to Rs 1,19,500 per month.

