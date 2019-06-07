TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: Apply for 438 posts, salary up to Rs 1.19 lakh

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the combined engineering serviced examination at its official website tnspsc.gov.in. The applications are open and the last date to apply is June 28, however, candidates can make payment till June 30, 2019.

Advertising

There are a total of 478 vacancies for the posts of assistant engineer in agricultural engineering and civil engineering under the water resources department, and electrical engineering, Fisheries, assistant director of industrial safety and health, and junior architect.

Read| UPSC recruitment exam calendar 2020

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exam. The first exam, paper-I is the subject test, which will be conducted on August 10, 2019, in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Paper II is the general studies exam, which will be held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the job candidates need to have a minimum of a graduation degree or equivalent in the relevant field. Candidates also need to have working knowledge in Tamil.

Advertising

Read| UPSC IES admit card and combined geo-scientist admit card released

Age: For the post of an Assistant Electrical Inspector, the maximum age of applicants is capped at 39 years. For the posts of Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Assistant Engineer (Civil)(Highways Department), Assistant Engineer (Fisheries), Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Maritime Board) and Junior Architect, the candidates’ age should not be more than 30 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/MBC/DC/BC/BCM/ Destitute widows of all castes, there is no cap on the age limit.

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in

Step 2: Register in the One Time Registration by paying a registration fee of Rs 150. One Time Registration is valid for 5 years from the date of registration. All applications should be submitted using the One Time Registration ID and password.

Step 3: Applicants should have scanned image of their photograph, certificate and signature in CD/DVD/Pen drive to upload the photo, certificate and signature.

Step 4: Enter the unique ID and password to view the available information and update it.

Read| DRDO recruitment 2019: Apply for 351 vacancies, check full notification

Step 5: Click on ‘Apply’ against the recruitment notified in the Commission’s website using the same user ID and password for One Time Registration.

Step 6: Select the name of the post and service to which you wish to apply.

Step 7: Click submit and save the application in PDF format.

Step 8: Take a print out of the application for future reference.

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and a registration fee of Rs 150 at the time of submitting the online application. The fees can be paid online through net banking/credit card/debit card or offline at the State Bank of India.

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of assistant electrical inspector, selected candidates will get salary at the level of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 per month. For assistant director, assistant engineer and junior architect positions, the salary will be in the band of Rs 37,700 to Rs 1,19,500 per month.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.