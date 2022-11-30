TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam: Provisional answer key released; steps to check

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recently released the tentative answer key for Combined Civil Services Examination-1 in group 1. Candidates can check the provisional answer key at the official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections to the answer key till December 5 till 5:45 pm. Applicants cannot challenge the answer key after stipulated time.

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Exam: How to check the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on recruitment tab, a drop down menu will appear.

Step 3: Click on question papers, select objective type (answer keys).

Step 4: Select Combined Civil Services Exam 1 in group 1.

Step 5: Click on general studies paper.

Step 6: Enter your credentials such as registration number, application number, date of birth and select the question paper.

Step 7: Submit and check the answer, and download it for future reference.

Representations have to be submitted in online mode via tnpsc.gov.in. Any claims made through post or email will not be considered.

This time, the exam was conducted on November 19. The objective paper was of 300 marks.

There are a total of 92 vacancies for six posts. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the main written and oral test which will be of 850 marks.