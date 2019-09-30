TNPSC Combined Civil Services exam Group II syllabus changed, Tamil to get more importance

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has changed the syllabus for the combined civil services exam – II. The exam, which earlier consisted of two sections — general studies and general English for 150 each — will now have sections on general studies for 175 marks and an aptitude and mental ability test for 25 marks. The new section will be at the level of SSLC or class 10.

Advertising

The exam will be for 300 marks and candidates will be given three hours to solve the same. The TNPSC combined civil services II will be an objective type exam. The minimum qualifying marks for all communities will be 90 marks, as per the official notification.

The TNPSC Main exam will also consist of two parts, Part A will have Tamil to English translations and English to Tamil translations for 100 marks of which, candidates need to score 25 marks to qualify. This will make knowledge of Tamil a major part of the mains as well.

The part B of the TNPSC Group II Main exam will have precise writing, comprehension, hints development, essay writing on Thirukkural and letter writing with all collectively constituting for 200 marks.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.