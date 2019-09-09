TNPSC Civil Judge judicial services application form released: How to apply, eligibility, salary

TNPSC Civil Judge judicial services: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the application form for recruitment for the post of a civil judge under the judicial services. Interested candidates can apply at tnpsc.gov.in. A total of 176 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The applications have begun today and will conclude on October 9. Candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam, mains and interview round to be eligible for the posts. The TNPSC civil judge judiciary prelims will be held on November 24 and mains will be held from March 28 to 29.

TNPSC Civil Judge judicial services: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘notification’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘civil judge in Tamil Nadu’

Step 5: Click on ‘one-time registration and dashboard’

Step 6: Create log-in id

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

TNPSC Civil Judge judicial services: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 25 years of age, the upper age is capped at 27 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age is relaxable up to 40 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education: Practising candidates must have a degree in law and either be working as advocate or pleader or assistant prosecutor with at least three years of experience. For fresh graduates, candidates with 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved category) marks in bachelors and eligible to enrol as an advocate can apply.

TNPSC Civil Judge judicial services: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at the monthly salary up to Rs 44,770 and additional allowances.

