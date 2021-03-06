TNPSC CES recruitment 2021: Apply for 537 vacancies, here’s application process in detail

TNPSC CES recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the for the combined engineering serviced examination at its official website tnspsc.gov.in. There are in total 537 vacancies, 348 vacancies are for junior draughting officer in public works department, junior draughting officer (highways department)- 177, junior engineer (fisheries department)- 5, technical assistant- 1.

Interested candidates can apply through tnpsc.gov.in on or before April 4.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the job candidates need to have a minimum of a graduation degree or equivalent in the relevant field. Candidates also need to have working knowledge in Tamil.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidates is capped at 39 years. For details on age limit, please check the official website.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The CES exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, paper 1 (subject paper) from 10 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 (general studies) from 3 to 5 pm.

TNPSC combined engineering services recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in

Step 2: Register in the one time registration by paying a fee of Rs 150. One time registration is valid for 5 years from the date of registration. All applications should be submitted using the one time registration ID and password

Step 3: Applicants should have scanned image of their photograph, certificate and signature in CD/ DVD/ pen drive to upload the photo, certificate and signature

Step 4: Enter the unique ID and password to view the available information and update it

Step 5: Click on ‘apply’ against the recruitment notified in the Commission’s website using the same user ID and password for one time registration

Step 6: Select the name of the post and service to which you wish to apply

Step 7: Click submit and save the application in PDF format

Step 8: Take a print out of the application for future reference.