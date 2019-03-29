Tamil Nadu TNPSC AAO admit card released, check direct link

TNPSC AAO Hall Ticket 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on April 7, 2019. The examinations will be conducted for the posts of 580 Assistant Agriculture Officer.

TNPSC AAO admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Paper pattern:

The recruitment examinations will be of two papers- subject and general studies.

The paper-1 (Subject paper) will be held on April 7 from 10 am to 1 pm, and paper-II (General studies) from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

