TANGEDCO recruitment for 2900 posts, salary up to Rs 59,900

TANGEDCO recruitment: Apply at tangedco.gov.in

TANGEDCO recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) or Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has invited applications for the post of field assistant at its official website tangedco.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 23. Candidates can pay fee till April 28.

The selection will be based on a written exam. The dates of the exam have not been announced yet. A total of 2,900 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. On selection, candidates will have to attend a three-month training period.

TANGEDCO recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18-year-old. The upper age is capped at 30 years. For MBC/DC, BCO, BCM candidates the upper age is 32 years and for SC, ST and destitute women the upper age is 35 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have an ITI certificate in related field and should posses adequate knowledge of official language of state – Tamil.

TANGEDCO recruitment: Salary

Candidates will be hired at the pay scale of Rs 18,800 – 59,900

TANGEDCO recruitment: Exam pattern

The exam will have multiple choice questions divided in three parts. Candidates will have to solve it in offline mode. Part I and II will have 20 questions each while part III will have 60 questions. For every write answer one mark will be awarded and one third mark will be deducted for wrong answer.

