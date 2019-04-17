Toggle Menu
TNFUSRC forester result declared: Check merit list, score card, cut off

TNFUSRC forester result: A total of 300 candidates have been selected. The link to check individual marks will be available from April 26, 2019 onwards. Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary in the range of Rs 35,900 to Rs 1,13,500.

TNFUSRC forester result declared at forests.tn.gov.in (Representational Image)

TNFUSRC forester result: The forest department, Tamil Nadu has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of forester at the official website — forests.tn.gov.in. The online exam was conducted from December 6 to 9, 2018. A total of 300 candidates have been provisionally selected, as advertised by the post. Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary in the range of Rs 35,900 to Rs 1,13,500.

Read| TN forester notification

TNFUSRC forester result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, forests.tn.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link, ‘window for viewing of marks’
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Marks will appear

The link is not yet activated and will be available from April 26, 2019 onwards, as of now, selected candidates can refer to the merit list link on the homepage and check their roll number.

TNFUSRC forester result: Cut- off

