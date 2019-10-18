TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019 released, how to check

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019: The forest department, Tamil Nadu released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of forester. The candidates can download the answer key through the official website- forests.tn.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections on answer key if any from the website from Friday, October 18, 2019. The last date to challenge the answer key is October 20, 2019.

“The link for viewing question paper, question and answer challenge will be live from October 18 to 20, 2019,” read the official notification.

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- forests.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Kindly click on this link- window for viewing Question Paper, Question and Answer challenge for the post of Forest Watcher- English/ Tamil”

Step 3: Click on this link, it will redirect you to the main website

Step 4: Log in with registration number and password

Step 5: Answer key will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As the preliminary answer key has been released, the commission will release the final answer key soon, follwing which the results will be declared.

The selected candidates will be in the pay package of Rs 35,900 to Rs 1,13,500.

