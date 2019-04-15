TANGEDCO recruitment 2019: Applications closing for 5000 posts for 5th pass, here’s how to apply

TNEB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has invited applications for the post of a gangman trainee at its official website tangedco.gov.in. A total of 5000 vacancies are on offer.

The application process has already started will be concluding on April 22, 2019, however, candidates can make payment online till April 24, 2019. Applicants will have to appear for written exam and physical test to be eligible for the job.

TNEB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 35 years. Age relaxation up to 40 years (upper age) is available for reserved category candidates. The upper age is calculated as on July 1, 2018.

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least class 5 or above and should have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

TNEB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, tangedco.gov.in. Candidates will have to register first and then fill online form, upload documents and then make payment. No application form without documents or payment will be accepted.

TNEB recruitment 2019: Fee

An application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. For those belonging to SC, SCA, ST destitute widow and PwD candidates the fee is Rs 500.

TNEB recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a consolidates sum of Rs 15,000 per month.

