TN TRB Teacher recruitment 2021: Know when and where to apply for 1598 posts

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board released an official notification for the recruitment of special teacher. The recruitment drive will be held to fill 1598 vacancies, out of which, a total of 801 posts are for physical education teacher, 365 for art master, 341 for craft instructor (sewing), and 91 for music teacher.

The online registration process will commence on March 31, 2021. The interested and eligible candidates have to apply online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before April 25. Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board will conduct the written recruitment examination on August 27, 2021.

“The written examination will consist of a single paper of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration with 95 MCQs. Each question carries one mark,’ reads the official notice.

Application fees: Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹500. For SC, SCA, ST, and Person with Disability candidates, the registration fee is ₹250.

Aspirants applying for the TN TRB Teacher recruitment 2021 should have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12 or its equivalent) exam with at least 50 per cent marks from the recognised board. For subject-wise eligibility, click here