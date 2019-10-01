TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director response sheet 2019 released: How to download

TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director response sheet 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) released the question paper and response sheets for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of the postgraduate assistants and physical education directors grade I. Candidates can download the same from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examination was conducted on September 29 in two sessions. Those who qualify the same will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The finally selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 20,000 per month.

TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director response sheet 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view and download question and response sheets’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click dashboard, response sheet will appear

Step 5: Download and check it carefully

The result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates can match their response sheets with the answer key that will be released later. In case of any discrepancies, they need to apply for objection.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.