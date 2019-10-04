TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director answer keys: How to download

TN TRB answer keys 2019: Three days after releasing the response sheet, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has published the answer keys for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of the postgraduate assistants and physical education directors grade I. Candidates can download the same from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

In case the candidates wish to raise objection, they can do so from October 7 till October 9, 5 pm. The aspirants should make sure that they need to prove their point quoting standard text or reference book.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board conducted the recruitment examination held on September 29 in two sessions. Those who qualify the same will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The finally selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 20,000 per month.

TN TRB PG assistant, physical education director answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘view and download question and response sheets’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click dashboard, response sheet will appear

Step 5: Download and check it carefully

The result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates can match their response sheets with the answer key that will be released later. In case of any discrepancies, they need to apply for objection.