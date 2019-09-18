TN TRB admit card 2019 released, exam schedule revised: Check details, download link

TN TRB admit card 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of postgraduate assistants, physical education directors grade-I 2018-19 at its official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The exam will be held in computer-based mode from September 27 to 29 in two shifts. A mock test link is also available at the candidate dashboard.

TN TRB admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘direct link for hall ticket on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Read instructions, click on ‘admit card’ link at the end of the page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

The exam dates for Microbiology and Biochemistry have been changed and the two will be conducted on September 28 in the afternoon session.

