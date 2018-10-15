TN Forest Department recruitment 2018: Apply for 1178 vacancies at forests.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Forest Department recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 5, 2018 Tamil Nadu Forest Department recruitment 2018: The online window for the application process will be closed on November 5, 2018

Tamil Nadu Forest Department recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Forest Department has released a notification inviting interesting, eligible candidates to apply for 300 Forester posts and 878 Forest Guard posts. The candidates who want to apply for the vacancies can do so through the official website, forests.tn.gov.in, till November 5, 2018.

The candidates with Science or Engineering can appear for Forester posts, while for Forest Guard post, a (10+2) pass is required.

Vacancy details:

Post wise vacancies:

Forester: 300

Forest Guard: 878

Eligibility criteria:

Tamil Nadu Forest Department recruitment 2018: Educational qualifications

Forester: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science.

Forest Guard: Class (10+2) pass is required to apply for the posts.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, endurance test, physical standards verification and personal interview.

A minimum 40 per cent marks is required to qualify for the examination, 30 per cent for reserve category candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, forests.tn.gov.in till November 5, 2018.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: November 5, 2018.

