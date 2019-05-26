TISS recruitment 2019: Applications open for 39 faculty posts; check eligibility, steps to apply

TISS recruitment 2019: The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has invited applications for the several faculty positions in social science and allied fields at the level of professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. A total of 39 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at tiss.edu.

The application process is on and will conclude on June 15, 2019. Candidates will be selected based on their previous record and their performance in the interview. If called for the interview, the applicant must submit a ‘no objection certificate’ from the current employer.

TISS recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

TISS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have at least a post-graduate degree with at least 55 per cent marks in a related field. The education qualification and work experience varies based on the post and campus is applying for

TISS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tiss.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the topmost tab

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’ next to ‘advertisement for faculty positions’

Step 4: Fill details, click on ‘register’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

TISS recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. For those belonging to the SC/ST and PwD category, the same is Rs 500.

Currently, TISS offers 53 Master’s Degree and 18 M.Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary areas from its Main Campus in Mumbai, and the Off-Campuses in Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Bachelor’s programmes in Social Sciences and Social Work are offered from its Off Campuses.

