Three months to go, working smart is the only way to clear SSC CHSL 2019

SSC CHSL 2019: “If I had six hours to cut down a tree, I’d spend the first four sharpening the saw”. With just three months in pocket, the preparation for the exam must be strategic in order to reap best results possible. The fact that eligibility criteria for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) is just class 12th pass, makes it most sought after and the competition tough.

Though it is not among the hardest exams, you need a smart approach to make your preparation result-oriented and secure success in three months.

Hacks to crack SSC CHSL 2019

Find out everything about your exam

SSC conducts the CHSL, Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination, which is a three tier exam, annually for the recruitment for DEO, LDC etc. in Central Government.

Tier 1 of the exam includes an objective test that goes on for around a month to provide for the lakhs of applicants. This tier is also the most important part of this exam. This year Tier 1 exam will be held online and with a reduced time limit of 60 minutes (earlier 75 minutes).

Tier 2 consists of a Descriptive Test in which applicants have to write Essay and Letter or Application. The minimum qualifying percentage in Tier 2 is 33 percent.

Tier 3 is Skill Test / typing test in English/ Hindi medium for DEO (data entry operator), would be qualifying in nature. There are different sub categories of kind of skill tests as per different posts: DEO or DEO for CAG or LDC/ JSA for Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant.

Final selection of the candidates is determined on the basis of the total score obtained in Tier 1 and Tier 2.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern (online exam)

This exam has 100 MCQs, with a total of 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks (makes a total of 200) and 1/4th (or 0.5) negative marking for wrong attempts. The question paper has 25 questions each from the fields of General Intelligence, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General awareness.

Recurring patterns and trends in 2019

The CHSL is one of those exams, where solving old question papers is enough to ensure a successful result. Over 55% questions from the previous year question papers are repeated. The most scoring sections are those of General awareness and General Intelligence. Quantitative Aptitude, on the other hand can be bit difficult to crack without enough practice.

Study material: what and how much is adequate

Any amount of money spent and heights of books piled are would be in vain, if you overlook the first guideline: importance of the practicing question from all previous year papers; SSC Mathematics chapter-wise Solved Paper (1999 – Till Date) and SSC Reasoning chapter-wise Solved Papers 6200+ Questions. For English you can go through a book of Objective English grammar and for General Awareness, Lucent GK book is enough.

Strategy to crack it with three month preparation

You have to shelve out some time daily for each of the four sections. A daily touch will help you distinguish the important topics and practice questions. Some of the very important topics in CHSL exam, section-wise are as follows:

English language- Error Finding, Synonyms, Antonyms, Idioms and phrases, One word Substitution, Comprehension and Sentence Rearrangement. For Reasoning- Direction and Distances, Arrangement and Pattern, Blood Relations, Mathematical Inequalities, Coding-Decoding, and Syllogisms.

Quantitative Aptitude- Data Interpretation, Simplification, Quadratic Equations, Number System, Geometry, Probability, Average, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Interest, Algebra, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Time Speed & Distance, Number Series, etc.

General Awareness- Core concepts of Geography, Economics, History (Ancient and Gandhian Era), General Science. Current Affairs such as Govt. Policy, Scientific Research, Awards and Honors, Books and authors, Important Days, National News.

With this strategy and solid determination to implement it, nothing can stop you from getting the result. Sharpen your axe and hit on the topics mentioned above that would fetch you more marks and conquer the exam in such a short period.

–The author is Founder & CEO, Adda247

