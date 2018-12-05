Three IIT-BHU students receive Rs 1.52 crore offer from US-based company

Setting a new record, three students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University has made a new record by grabbing Rs 1.52 crore job offer. In the on-going campus placement, four students have received packages of over a crore. A total of 144 companies have offered 683 jobs to the students of the Institute.

On Tuesday, a US-based company gave an offer of Rs 1.52 crore ($214 thousand) to three students of the IIT-BHU. Earlier, another US company has already paid a student Rs 1.06 crore ($149 thousand).

This year, 100 per cent placement has been recorded from the four departments of the IIT-BHU. In the Computer Science 79 (B.tech 63 and IDD 16), Electrical Engineering 106 (B.Tech 83 and IDD 23), 90 B Tech students of Electronics Engineering and 18 students of IDD Department of Mathematical Sciences are included. (IDD – Integrated Dual Degree).